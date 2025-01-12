PFPA activist arrested for 30 days
Alisahib Kerimov, an activist of the Khazar district branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), was detained on January 10 at the Nizami metro station. By the decision of the Yasamal District Court, he was sentenced to 30 days of administrative arrest for "disobeying the police."
The PFPA informed Turan of this.
Karimov was able to inform his relatives about the arrest only on January 11, calling from the administrative detention center.
"The conversation lasted only 20-30 seconds. Alisahib only managed to say that he was arrested because of his activity on the TikTok network.
Alisahib said that he was not guilty of anything and that he had been followed for 10 days," his close relative told Turan.
It was not possible to get comments from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
