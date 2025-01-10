Border guards detained 514 state border violators in 2024
In 2024, 514 people were detained for violating the state border of Azerbaijan; 10,500 people were detained for violating the border regime, and 3,726 wanted persons were detained. This was reported at the reporting meeting on the results of activity of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in 2024.
Border guards detained 123 people with forged documents, 10 with alien documents and 5 people who tried to secretly cross the state border.
Seven people suspected of links with foreign special services for the purpose of espionage against Azerbaijan were identified. Five persons who had fought in illegal armed groups abroad were detained.
