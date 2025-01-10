Prosecutor's Office continues to prosecute exporters of fruit and vegetables

The Prosecutor General's Office has published another report on prosecution of persons who concealed abroad the money received from the export of agricultural products.

The report for 10 January says that on the basis of materials of the State Customs Committee on non-return of money to the country by subjects of foreign economic activity, the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a case under Articles 208.2.1, 308.2 of the Criminal Code (non-return of currency from abroad by a group of persons in accordance with the established procedure) and (abuse of official powers, resulting in grave consequences).

The Prosecutor's Office of Narimanov district of Baku city found that Sahiba Muradova failed to return more than $ 23.4 million to the country. She was brought as a defendant and placed under police supervision.

Ganja City Prosecutor's Office found that Vafadar Jafarov did not return to the country more than $ 900,000 received for export of agricultural products. He was arrested.

The Ganja City Prosecutor's Office also placed Emin Islamov, who failed to return more than $ 1.6 million to the country, under police supervision.

The Prosecutor's Office of Khatai district of Baku city declared Elshan Agakishiyev wanted for failure to return to the country more than $ 1 million received from export of agricultural products to Russia.

The Prosecutor's Office of Sabirabad region declared Eldar Damirov wanted for failure to return to the country more than $16,000 received from the export of agricultural products.

It should be reminded that the General Prosecutor's Office started ‘hunting’ for exporters of agricultural products several months ago. Dozens of people have been arrested and prosecuted. Several tens of millions of dollars have been returned to the country.