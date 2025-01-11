New Iranian threat on the border with Azerbaijan
Iran has installed a new over-the-horizon (OTH) radar with an 800 km range in the highlands of Gilan Province to monitor the northern airspace of the country, adding it to the integrated air defense network,
Iranian publication İSW reported.
This Nazir radar, with its 800 km range, can detect targets at altitudes exceeding 30 km. It can identify various low radar cross-section targets, such as drones and cruise missiles.
With the Nazir radar in Gilan, the entire airspace over the Baku government, Armenia, large parts of eastern Turkey, most of Georgia, western Turkmenistan, part of southwestern Kazakhstan, and the Caspian Sea will be under Iran’s air defense surveillance.
«During the Israeli airstrikes on Iran on October 26, 2024, the Caspian Sea airspace was used—likely with cooperation from the Baku government—to target the Shahroud facilities. Now, with the Nazir radar operational in Gilan province, the skies over Baku and the Caspian Sea will be continuously monitored by Iran’s defense network, ready to counter any hostile movements», — says İSW.
It should be noted that the radar looks rather primitive in appearance. However, it was installed not in western Iran, from where it would be easier to monitor Israel's actions, but near the town of Ardabil, on the very border with Azerbaijan.
This fact best explains the goals of Tehran, which makes no secret of its hostility to its northern neighbour, which it continues to call its "sincere friend and brother"
-
- Politics
- 11 January 2025 12:41
-
Politics
-
- 11 January 2025, 22:25
Independent journalist Khanum Mustafayeva was unable to leave Azerbaijan on January 11. At the Baku airport, she was told that the ban was imposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan. However, the reasons for restricting the journalist's rights were not explained to her.
-
- 11 January 2025, 19:20
The identity card of renowned economist and political activist Gubad Ibadoglu has been invalidated, further restricting his rights after his release under house arrest. Ibadoglu himself informed Turan about this.
-
- 11 January 2025, 13:31
The regular session of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes on 10 January on the case of Tofig Yagublu, member of the National Council of Democratic Forces and Musavat Party, was held in a tense atmosphere.
-
- 11 January 2025, 13:26
The fires in Southern California, which started on 7 January, failed to be localised. US President Joe Biden announced the introduction of a large-scale natural disaster regime.
Leave a review