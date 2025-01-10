Oppositionist Jamil Hajiyev detained

A member of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) Jamil Hajiyev was detained at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday in front of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

During the trial of Tofig Yagublu, a member of the NCDF and Musavat Party Coordination Center, Hajiyev unfurled a poster on the street with the slogan "Freedom for political prisoners!"

Police officers immediately snatched the poster from the activist and tore it up, and Hajiyev himself was detained.

It was not possible to obtain comments from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

