Fires in Los Angeles continue to rage

The fires in Southern California, which started on 7 January, failed to be localised. US President Joe Biden announced the introduction of a large-scale natural disaster regime.

By January 10 the area of fires in Los Angeles сounty reached 11,000 hectares, 360, 000 people were evacuated from the disaster zone, 11 people died.

Note that the fires destroyed thousands of houses and other buildings.

The American leader called the fires in California the most destructive in the history of the state.

The struggle of firefighters to contain the spread of the fire, fails to yield any results due to strong winds that fan the fire.