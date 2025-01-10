Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of the ambassadors of Lithuania and Kuwait

  • contact.az Contact
On January 10, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan, Kestutis Vaškevičius.

On the same day, Aliyev also accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Kuwait to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Faisal al-Mutairi.

