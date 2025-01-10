A new system "National Data" is being created in Azerbaijan

By the decree of the head of state on January 10, a "National Data" system is being established in Azerbaijan. The new system aims to ensure efficiency and transparency through the use of digital technologies by central and local executive authorities, state legal entities with controlling shares, public legal entities, other budgetary organizations, as well as local self-government bodies.

The goal of the system's creation is to optimize public administration, conduct analysis in the relevant field, prepare forecasts and reports, and improve the quality of services provided, according to the official statement. It is expected that the system will enable the provision of services in real time and quickly. The owner and operator of the system is the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.