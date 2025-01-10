A new system "National Data" is being created in Azerbaijan
By the decree of the head of state on January 10, a "National Data" system is being established in Azerbaijan. The new system aims to ensure efficiency and transparency through the use of digital technologies by central and local executive authorities, state legal entities with controlling shares, public legal entities, other budgetary organizations, as well as local self-government bodies.
The goal of the system's creation is to optimize public administration, conduct analysis in the relevant field, prepare forecasts and reports, and improve the quality of services provided, according to the official statement. It is expected that the system will enable the provision of services in real time and quickly. The owner and operator of the system is the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.
Politics
-
- 10 January 2025, 23:41
A member of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) Jamil Hajiyev was detained at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday in front of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.
-
- 10 January 2025, 19:36
The United States Friday announced its largest sanctions yet on Russia’s energy sector targeting oil and LNG exports, aiming to cost Moscow billions monthly that Biden administration officials said will limit money available for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, and giving Kyiv more leverage for negotiations, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 10 January 2025, 18:20
The identity card of renowned economist and political activist Gubad Ibadoglu has been invalidated, further restricting his rights after his release under house arrest. Ibadoglu himself informed Turan about this.
-
- 10 January 2025, 18:06
BP-Azerbaijan has suspended operations at its offshore Alpha platform at the Shah Deniz gas condensate field due to a technical fault in a subsea gas pipeline used to transport gas condensate, company spokesperson Tamam Bayatly said on Friday.
