An information system "Digital Ecology" is being established in Azerbaijan
By a decree of the head of state dated January 10, Azerbaijan has established an information system called "Digital Ecology." The new system integrates the activities of the Ministry of Ecology through the use of digital technologies with other individuals and legal entities.
The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology, has been tasked with taking measures to organize the new system, ensure the placement of open data, and facilitate its effective use.
- 10 January 2025, 23:41
A member of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) Jamil Hajiyev was detained at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday in front of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.
- 10 January 2025, 19:36
The United States Friday announced its largest sanctions yet on Russia’s energy sector targeting oil and LNG exports, aiming to cost Moscow billions monthly that Biden administration officials said will limit money available for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, and giving Kyiv more leverage for negotiations, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 10 January 2025, 18:20
The identity card of renowned economist and political activist Gubad Ibadoglu has been invalidated, further restricting his rights after his release under house arrest. Ibadoglu himself informed Turan about this.
- 10 January 2025, 18:06
BP-Azerbaijan has suspended operations at its offshore Alpha platform at the Shah Deniz gas condensate field due to a technical fault in a subsea gas pipeline used to transport gas condensate, company spokesperson Tamam Bayatly said on Friday.
