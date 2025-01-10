  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
An information system "Digital Ecology" is being established in Azerbaijan

By a decree of the head of state dated January 10, Azerbaijan has established an information system called "Digital Ecology." The new system integrates the activities of the Ministry of Ecology through the use of digital technologies with other individuals and legal entities.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology, has been tasked with taking measures to organize the new system, ensure the placement of open data, and facilitate its effective use.

