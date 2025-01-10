UN releases economic growth and inflation forecasts for Azerbaijan
In 2024, the economic growth in Azerbaijan made up 4.6%; it is expected that in 2025-2026 this index will make up an average of 3%.This is stated in the UN report ‘World economic situation and prospects 2025’.
Recall that the government forecasts gross domestic product growth of 3.5 % this year and 2.8 % next year.
Besides, the UN stated that the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan in 2024 was 3.7%, in 2025 is expected to be 3.6%, and in 2026 - 3.1%.
Recall that the government forecasts inflation in the country at 4.6% this year and 4% next year.
