  UN releases economic growth and inflation forecasts for Azerbaijan
UN releases economic growth and inflation forecasts for Azerbaijan
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

UN releases economic growth and inflation forecasts for Azerbaijan

In 2024, the economic growth in Azerbaijan made up 4.6%; it is expected that in 2025-2026 this index will make up an average of 3%.This is stated in the UN report ‘World economic situation and prospects 2025’.

Recall that the government forecasts gross domestic product growth of 3.5 % this year and 2.8 % next year.

Besides, the UN stated that the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan in 2024 was 3.7%, in 2025 is expected to be 3.6%, and in 2026 - 3.1%.

Recall that the government forecasts inflation in the country at 4.6% this year and 4% next year.

