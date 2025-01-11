Biden Says Putin 'In Tough Shape'

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that Vladimir Putin was in "tough shape," after Washington and London imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia's energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"Putin is in tough shape right now, and I think it's really important that he not have any breathing room to continue to do the god-awful things he continues to do," Biden told reporters following his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two leaders discussed the U.S. administration’s ongoing support for the effort to hold Russia at bay and underscored the need for that support to continue.

“I know that there are a significant number of Democrats and Republicans on the Hill who think we should continue to support Ukraine,” Biden said. “It is my hope and expectation that they will speak up if Trump decides to cut off funding.”

The White House said Zelenskyy, during the call, expressed appreciation for the U.S over the latest comprehensive sanctions package against the Russian energy sector, which builds upon the unprecedented sanctions regime that Washington has put in place against the Russian economy since 2022.

"It is now clear that Putin’s war against Ukraine has been a disaster for Russia," the White House said in its readout of the call.

It went on to explain, "Due to the Ukrainian people’s courage and resolve, and with the support of the United States, Russia has failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives in Ukraine. When President Putin started this war, he thought he would capture Kyiv in a matter of days. Nearly three years later, Kyiv is still free. Russia wanted to destroy the Ukrainian nation. Today, Ukraine remains a free and vibrant democracy. Russia wanted to grind down Ukraine’s army. Now, that army is stronger and more capable than ever. And Russia wanted to break NATO. Instead, NATO is larger, stronger, and more united than at any time in its history."