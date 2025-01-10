Samir Sharifov
Azerbaijan has a new finance minister after a 19-year hiatus
On January 10, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dismiss Finance Minister Samir Sharifov. He had held this position since 2006.
By another order of the head of state, S. Sharifov was appointed deputy prime minister.
He is known in society as a pro-Western official. Thus, a new finance minister will be appointed in Azerbaijan after a 19-year hiatus.
Leave a review
Finance
-
- 10 January 2025, 13:50
From 15 January the State Oil Company (SOCAR) will issue ‘Green Bonds’.This is reported by SOCAR.
-
- 10 January 2025, 12:15
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has changed the ‘Procedure for purchase and sale of foreign currency between the Central Bank and banks’, which it approved on 15 November 2022.
-
- 10 January 2025, 11:59
In 2024, the economic growth in Azerbaijan made up 4.6%; it is expected that in 2025-2026 this index will make up an average of 3%.This is stated in the UN report ‘World economic situation and prospects 2025’.
-
- 10 January 2025, 11:29
In 2024, total turnover of 12 investment companies-members of ‘Baku Stock Exchange’ (BSE) was about AZN 105.3 billion.This is reported by the BSE.
1 comment
Жаля
2025-01-10
Он никогда не был прозападным и не мог быть. Увы, очень много экономических потрясений пришлись на последние 10 лет на долю Азербайджана. Печально!