Azerbaijan has a new finance minister after a 19-year hiatus

On January 10, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dismiss Finance Minister Samir Sharifov. He had held this position since 2006.

By another order of the head of state, S. Sharifov was appointed deputy prime minister.

He is known in society as a pro-Western official. Thus, a new finance minister will be appointed in Azerbaijan after a 19-year hiatus.