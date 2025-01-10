  • contact.az Contact
Samir Sharifov

Samir Sharifov

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan has a new finance minister after a 19-year hiatus

On January 10, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dismiss Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.  He had held this position since 2006.

By another order of the head of state, S. Sharifov was appointed deputy prime minister.

He is known in society as a pro-Western official. Thus, a new finance minister will be appointed in Azerbaijan after a 19-year hiatus.

1 comment

  Жаля

    2025-01-10

    Он никогда не был прозападным и не мог быть. Увы, очень много экономических потрясений пришлись на последние 10 лет на долю Азербайджана. Печально!

    Cavab ver

