The weather will be changeable on Saturday
On January 11, the weather in Baku will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. In some areas of the Absheron Peninsula, short-term rain showers are possible in the morning. A moderate southwest wind will blow.
The air temperature at night will be +5 to +8°C, and during the day, it will reach +9 to +13°C. The humidity will range from 75% to 85%. No precipitation is expected across the country. Local fog is possible, with a western wind.
In the lowlands, temperatures at night will range from -2°C (frost) to +3°C, while during the day, it will be +8 to +13°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night will drop to -7°C (frost), and during the day, it will range from +3 to +8°C.
Social
- 10 January 2025, 12:33
Aiming to provide the best digital experience for its customers “Azercell Telecom” LLC enhancing the technological capabilities of its mobile app. Now, Azercell subscribers can easily discover and take advantage of personalized offers directly within the app.
In 2017, the Sumgayit City Court ruled to evict the Aliyev family—refugees from Gubadli (Akper, Sarvinaz, Ramil, and two other family members)—from an illegally occupied apartment in the 12th microdistrict, Building 7A, Apartment 35. The court ordered the property be returned to its rightful owner, Samaya Aliyeva. However, the Ministry of Justice intervened, citing a presidential decree from July 1, 2004, which approved a state program for improving the living and working conditions of refugees. Under this directive, refugees without alternative housing cannot be evicted until they are provided with a replacement residence by the Executive Authority.
- 9 January 2025, 14:37
On January 10, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with no precipitation. A moderate southeast wind is expected. At night, temperatures will range from +5°C to +8°C, and during the day, from +9°C to +14°C. Humidity will be 80-85% at night, and 65-70% during the day.
- 9 January 2025, 13:05
On Thursday morning, the demolition of the popular Shusha restaurant in the Nasimi district of the capital continued.
