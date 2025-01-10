The weather will be changeable on Saturday

On January 11, the weather in Baku will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. In some areas of the Absheron Peninsula, short-term rain showers are possible in the morning. A moderate southwest wind will blow.

The air temperature at night will be +5 to +8°C, and during the day, it will reach +9 to +13°C. The humidity will range from 75% to 85%. No precipitation is expected across the country. Local fog is possible, with a western wind.

In the lowlands, temperatures at night will range from -2°C (frost) to +3°C, while during the day, it will be +8 to +13°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night will drop to -7°C (frost), and during the day, it will range from +3 to +8°C.