Amnesty International began a campaign with demand to release arrested journalists in Azerbaijan

Amnesty International called on to join the campaign with demand to release journalists in Azerbaijan.

“On 6 December, in the aftermath of UN Climate Change conference COP29 held in Baku, Azerbaijani authorities detained seven journalists and media workers on spurious charges of “smuggling”, which carry prison sentences from 5-8 years. Their arbitrary detention and prosecution is a reprisal for their journalistic work and part of the government’s crackdown on critical voices, which intensified one year ago” – reads a press release of AI.

AI calls to write letters to the president of Azerbaijan with demand to release them.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 11–22 November 2024. Independent Azerbaijani voices were missing from the conference1, with many activists and journalists either behind bars or in exile.

On 6 December, soon after the conference concluded, law enforcement officers arrested multiple journalists and media workers including Meydan TV employees Khayala Agayeva, Aytaj Ahmadova, Aynur Ganbarova, Natig Javadli, Aysel Umudova, Ramin Deko (Jabrayilzade) and Deputy Director of the Baku School of Journalism Ulvi Tahirov. They were reportedly charged with smuggling (Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code). If convicted, they face up to eight years’ imprisonment.

The Azerbaijani authorities’ crackdown against independent media has led to the prosecution of more than 15 journalists and media workers from independent media outlets since November 2023, including Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagifgizi, Mahammad Kekalov, Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, Hafiz Babali(Abzas Media), Teymur Karimov (Kanal-11), Aziz Urujov and Shamo Eminov (Kanal-13), Farid Mehralizada,( RFE/RL’s Radio Azadliq )as well as founders and employees of Toplum TV￼ and the Institute for Democratic Initiative, which together trained young journalists, including Akif Gurbanov, Alasgar Mamadli, Ramil Babayev , Ilkin Amrahov, Musgfig Jabarov, Farid Ismayilov and Elmir Abbasov . All are placed in pre-trial detention, except for Farid Ismaylov and Elmir Abbasov. In addition, the editor in chief of Toplum TV, Khadija Ismayilova has a travel ban. Most of them face similar, trumped-up charges of smuggling of foreign currency.

In the run up to COP29 and the elections held in February and September 2024, the Azerbaijani authorities arrested and prosecuted their critics, including prominent scholar Gubad Ibadoghlu, the political opposition activist Tofig Yagublu, environmental human right defender Anar Mammadli and researcher Bahruz Samadov. On 3 December, they arrested the well-known human rights defender Rufat Safarov.