The Azerbaijani General Consulate in Los Angeles has been evacuated

Due to the large fires that broke out in California on January 7, the Azerbaijani General Consulate in Los Angeles has been evacuated, the official representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajiyev reported on Friday.

Despite the evacuation, the consulate continues its activities remotely, monitoring the situation and maintaining open communication channels with citizens.

There have been no reports of any Azerbaijani citizens being affected or suffering material damage.