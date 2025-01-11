Forecasters predict cloudy and windy weather for Sunday

On Sunday, 12 January the variable cloudiness, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula.

At night and in the morning, fog is possible in some places, north-west wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 4-7° at night and 7-11° warm during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, there will be mainly without precipitation. However, short-term rains are possible in the mountainous areas in the afternoon. Fog is expected in places. Moderate western wind will prevail.

Air temperature will be from 1° frost to 4° warm at night, and 10-14° warm during the day. In mountainous areas, 2-6° frost is expected at night and 4-9° warm during the day.