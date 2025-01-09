It will warm up on Friday

On January 10, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with no precipitation. A moderate southeast wind is expected. At night, temperatures will range from +5°C to +8°C, and during the day, from +9°C to +14°C. Humidity will be 80-85% at night, and 65-70% during the day.

No precipitation is expected across the country. Fog is possible and a moderate west wind. In lowland areas, temperatures will range from -2°C (frost) to +3°C at night, and +8°C to +13°C during the day. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will drop to -8°C (frost), with daytime temperatures ranging from +3°C to +8°C.