It will warm up on Friday

On January 10, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with no precipitation. A moderate southeast wind is expected. At night, temperatures will range from +5°C to +8°C, and during the day, from +9°C to +14°C. Humidity will be 80-85% at night, and 65-70% during the day.
No precipitation is expected across the country. Fog is possible and a moderate west wind. In lowland areas, temperatures will range from -2°C (frost) to +3°C at night, and +8°C to +13°C during the day. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will drop to -8°C (frost), with daytime temperatures ranging from +3°C to +8°C.
Social
-
- 10 January 2025, 12:33
Aiming to provide the best digital experience for its customers “Azercell Telecom” LLC enhancing the technological capabilities of its mobile app. Now, Azercell subscribers can easily discover and take advantage of personalized offers directly within the app.
-
In 2017, the Sumgayit City Court ruled to evict the Aliyev family—refugees from Gubadli (Akper, Sarvinaz, Ramil, and two other family members)—from an illegally occupied apartment in the 12th microdistrict, Building 7A, Apartment 35. The court ordered the property be returned to its rightful owner, Samaya Aliyeva. However, the Ministry of Justice intervened, citing a presidential decree from July 1, 2004, which approved a state program for improving the living and working conditions of refugees. Under this directive, refugees without alternative housing cannot be evicted until they are provided with a replacement residence by the Executive Authority.
-
- 9 January 2025, 13:05
On Thursday morning, the demolition of the popular Shusha restaurant in the Nasimi district of the capital continued.
-
- 9 January 2025, 12:15
The leading mobile operator is recognized for its outstanding achievements in industrial safety and employee welfare “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been honored with the "Workplace Well-Being 2024" award in recognition of its contributions to health, safety, and environmental standards (HSE). The award was presented at the Industrial Safety Summit, an event co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Scientific-Research Institute of Labour Protection and Safety Engineering under the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the "Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association" Public Union.
Leave a review