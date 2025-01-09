Armenian government approves EU accession bill

On January 9, the Armenian government approved a draft law on joining the EU. Now the bill will go to the country's Parliament.

Presenting the bill, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that "in recent years, quite intense and dynamic relations have developed between Armenia and the EU."

Mirzoyan noted the "political support of Armenia" from the EU, recalling the mission of EU observers on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He also noted the EU's readiness to support the strengthening of Armenia's economic stability.

"Armenia is ready to be as close to the EU as the EU considers it possible. I mean the beginning of visa liberalization and a number of other tools, "Mirzoyan said.