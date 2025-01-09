Wildfires sweep Los Angeles: five dead
The death toll from wildfires in California has risen to five, authorities said. Forest fires, meanwhile, reached the Hollywood Hills, where the evacuation of local residents began.
The fires cannot be localized due to strong winds and dry weather. More than 100,000 people were evacuated.
The worst fire in the Pacific Palisades area between Santa Monica and Malibu exceeds 60 square kilometers. More than 2, 000 houses and buildings burned down.
Fires destroyed the homes of many celebrities in Malibu, including the home of actress and singer Paris Hilton. American media also write about other famous residents of Los Angeles, whose homes were damaged by fires.
US President Joe Biden announced a massive natural disaster and canceled a visit to Italy to focus on fire relief.
