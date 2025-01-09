Demolition of Shusha restaurant continues
On Thursday morning, the demolition of the popular Shusha restaurant in the Narimanov district of the capital continued.
A Turan correspondent who was on the spot witnessed the destruction of furniture, dishes and other equipment of the restaurant. Local residents said that before the demolition, the restaurant owner was offered monetary compensation and an alternative facility in another area. After the refusal, demolition began.
On January 8, the owner arrived at the place with a lawyer and submitted documents on private ownership of the restaurant. Despite this, the demolition has not stopped. A representative of the executive power of the Narimanov district said that the territory of the restaurant "Shusha" was privatized many years ago by illegal means. The facility is located in a city park and cannot be privatized.
He confirmed that the owner was offered an alternative catering facility, but he refused. The executive pointed out that an investigation is currently underway on this issue, and in case of confirmation of a violation of property rights, compensation will be paid to the entrepreneur in accord with the law.
It ought to be noted that the Shakhriyar Park, where the Shusha restaurant is located, was on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.
In 2017, the Sumgayit City Court ruled to evict the Aliyev family—refugees from Gubadli (Akper, Sarvinaz, Ramil, and two other family members)—from an illegally occupied apartment in the 12th microdistrict, Building 7A, Apartment 35. The court ordered the property be returned to its rightful owner, Samaya Aliyeva. However, the Ministry of Justice intervened, citing a presidential decree from July 1, 2004, which approved a state program for improving the living and working conditions of refugees. Under this directive, refugees without alternative housing cannot be evicted until they are provided with a replacement residence by the Executive Authority.
2 comment
Ч
2025-01-09
А как же др.объекты питания во всех парках - они бесхозные?
Rahim
2025-01-09
“Həmçinin parkda yerləşən ağaclara aqrotexniki qulluq göstərilməməsi və nəticədə onların quruması, parkın ərazisində yanğın təhlükəsi yaradacaq fəaliyyətlərin göstərilməsi, nəzarətsiz tonqal qalanması və ətraf ərazilərin bərbad vəziyyətdə olması isə ətrafda yaşayan sakinlərin haqlı narazılığına gətirib çıxarırdı”. Bunun restorana nə aidiyyatı var?