Demolition of Shusha restaurant continues

On Thursday morning, the demolition of the popular Shusha restaurant in the Narimanov district of the capital continued.

A Turan correspondent who was on the spot witnessed the destruction of furniture, dishes and other equipment of the restaurant. Local residents said that before the demolition, the restaurant owner was offered monetary compensation and an alternative facility in another area. After the refusal, demolition began.

On January 8, the owner arrived at the place with a lawyer and submitted documents on private ownership of the restaurant. Despite this, the demolition has not stopped. A representative of the executive power of the Narimanov district said that the territory of the restaurant "Shusha" was privatized many years ago by illegal means. The facility is located in a city park and cannot be privatized.

He confirmed that the owner was offered an alternative catering facility, but he refused. The executive pointed out that an investigation is currently underway on this issue, and in case of confirmation of a violation of property rights, compensation will be paid to the entrepreneur in accord with the law.

It ought to be noted that the Shakhriyar Park, where the Shusha restaurant is located, was on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.