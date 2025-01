Recently, a member of the Public Chamber of Russia, political scientist Vladimir Kara-Murza, used offensive language towards the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on his social media page. This occurred after Aliyev blamed Russia for the downed AZAL plane. Kara-Murza considered that Aliyev had no right to address the Russian authorities in such a manner.

Today, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, tried to distance himself from Kara-Murza's statements. "Honestly, we don’t know what words are being referred to," Peskov said, responding to a request to comment on Kara-Murza’s use of offensive language. "We really don’t know what’s being talked about, we haven't seen those words, we haven’t heard those words," said Peskov.