Prosecution Investigates Cases of 95 Employees of the Military Conscription Service

In 2024, 249 employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Conscription were held accountable. According to a statement from the agency, internal investigations were conducted regarding officials who violated anti-corruption legislation. Disciplinary and organizational measures were applied to 78 employees in 2023 and 249 employees in 2024. This included the transfer of 13 employees to the reserve for negative reasons, and their labor contracts were terminated.

"In 2023, materials on 22 individuals related to 15 cases, and in 2024, materials on 95 individuals related to 51 cases, were sent to the General Prosecutor's Office for procedural decisions," the statement said.