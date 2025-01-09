Prosecution Investigates Cases of 95 Employees of the Military Conscription Service
In 2024, 249 employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Conscription were held accountable. According to a statement from the agency, internal investigations were conducted regarding officials who violated anti-corruption legislation. Disciplinary and organizational measures were applied to 78 employees in 2023 and 249 employees in 2024. This included the transfer of 13 employees to the reserve for negative reasons, and their labor contracts were terminated.
"In 2023, materials on 22 individuals related to 15 cases, and in 2024, materials on 95 individuals related to 51 cases, were sent to the General Prosecutor's Office for procedural decisions," the statement said.
Politics
-
- 10 January 2025, 14:03
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan Hakan told a press conference in Ankara that a window of ‘historic’ opportunity for lasting peace, stability and prosperity has opened in the region.
-
- 10 January 2025, 13:43
The identity card of renowned economist and political activist Gubad Ibadoglu has been invalidated, further restricting his rights after his release under house arrest. Ibadoglu himself informed Turan about this.
-
- 10 January 2025, 13:11
The Prosecutor General's Office has published another report on prosecution of persons who concealed abroad the money received from the export of agricultural products.
-
- 10 January 2025, 12:57
In 2024, 514 people were detained for violating the state border of Azerbaijan; 10,500 people were detained for violating the border regime, and 3,726 wanted persons were detained. This was reported at the reporting meeting on the results of activity of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan in 2024.
