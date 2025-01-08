Nikol Pashinyan rejected Aliyev's demand for disarmament and responded to other claims
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, responded to the statements made by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the day before. In an interview with Armenpress, he stated that Baku is trying to "legitimize" the escalation in the region. Aggressive statements are being made with the expectation that Yerevan will respond aggressively, which would allow them to "justify" a new escalation in the region.
“We will not go down that path and will stick to a peaceful strategy. We will continue focusing on demarcation, on agreeing on the text of a peace treaty, on implementing the ‘Crossroad of Peace’ project, and on humanitarian issues, including the problem of clarifying the fate of missing persons,” Pashinyan noted.
Regarding Aliyev’s accusations that Armenia is a fascist state, Pashinyan remarked that Yerevan would not respond in the same manner. At the same time, “such a perception of Azerbaijan also exists in the Republic of Armenia. These mutual perceptions have led to a years-long conflict,” he said. The peace agenda is aimed at eliminating these perceptions. Some of the agreed articles of the peace treaty close the chapter on such perceptions, while other parts provide an opportunity to completely eliminate them, Pashinyan believes.
As for the unresolved points of the treaty, Yerevan has proposed its solution, and in case of Azerbaijan’s approval, Armenia is ready to sign the agreement, the Prime Minister emphasized. On Aliyev’s statement about the Zangezur Corridor, Pashinyan said that Armenia is proposing the “Crossroad of Peace” project and is ready to implement it. “The Crossroad of Peace” involves the opening of all transportation communications in the region.
“We made a concrete proposal to Azerbaijan regarding the opening of the railway from Yerevan-Sadarak-Orduabad-Meghri-Zangilan. This is a specific solution to specific issues, and we are waiting for a positive response from Azerbaijan. Once an agreement is reached, we will begin constructing our sections of the railway,” Pashinyan said.
Commenting on Aliyev’s statement about "Western Azerbaijan," the Prime Minister said he had already responded to these statements earlier. As for the armament of Armenia, Pashinyan stated that the reform of Armenia’s army is being carried out legally. “Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of all its neighbors, including the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and expects the same from Azerbaijan. We do not aim to return more than 200 square kilometers of occupied Armenian territories by military means, as the demarcation process offers an opportunity to resolve this issue peacefully. No one can dispute Armenia’s right to have a defensive army,” Pashinyan emphasized.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
Собеседник
2025-01-08
Интересно. Откуда у этого воваевича такой интеллект ,что так бойка отвечает на все вопросы нашего государства?Очень странно???