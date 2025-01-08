I. Aliyev met with the new EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, M. Grono

On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.

Ilham Aliyev stated that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in energy, transport, investment, trade, and other areas serves the interests of both sides. Aliyev noted that Baku will continue its efforts to ensure durable peace and stability in the South Caucasus and mentioned that negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are being conducted at the bilateral level.

The importance of continuing contacts to further develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU was emphasized during the meeting.