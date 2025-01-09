The U.S. has allocated $500 million in military aid to Ukraine
The United States announced a new and final military aid package to Ukraine under President Joe Biden’s administration. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated in Germany that the total amount of assistance will be $500 million.
According to the Pentagon’s statement, the package will include surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, equipment for F-16 fighter jets, and artillery shells.
