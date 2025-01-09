  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny11.10 C
  • Friday, 10 January 2025
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(25 minutes ago)
The U.S. has allocated $500 million in military aid to Ukraine
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The U.S. has allocated $500 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States announced a new and final military aid package to Ukraine under President Joe Biden’s administration. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated in Germany that the total amount of assistance will be $500 million.

According to the Pentagon’s statement, the package will include surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, equipment for F-16 fighter jets, and artillery shells.

Leave a review

Politics

Каковы месседжи из последнего интервью Ильхама Алиева и кому они адресованы? - беседа с Аркадием Дубновым


Follow us on social networks

News Line