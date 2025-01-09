Nikol Pashinyan Proposes a Set of Measures for Reconciliation with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan published a set of proposals on his Facebook page aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region. Among them, he suggested that Azerbaijan should abandon mutual claims against Armenia, including in international courts. Other proposals include: refraining from using belligerent rhetoric, continuing the demarcation of borders, signing a peace agreement that is 90% ready, mutually implementing arms control, creating a joint mechanism to investigate violations of the ceasefire regime, and dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group.

Pashinyan expressed concern that by using the phrase "Western Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani side implies Armenia, which raises doubts about the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. He called for avoiding this term and not raising the issue when discussing the rights of refugees. Additionally, he proposed implementing the "Crossroads of Peace" project and resolving the issue of communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, addressing the problem of detained individuals, and intensifying efforts to clarify the fate of those missing during the conflict.