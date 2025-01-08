Aliyev discussed bilateral issues with the head of Iran's Security Council

On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.

Ahmadian emphasized the closeness of the cultural, historical, religious, and civilizational ties between Azerbaijan and Iran. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its territories from occupation and the full restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in political, economic, transport, energy, and other fields. Aliyev stated that the two peoples share close ties and emphasized the importance of developing relations between the two countries. According to Aliyev, Baku attaches special importance to the development of relations with Tehran in all areas.

Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations on the restoration of territorial integrity and the liberation of the occupied territories. Aliyev emphasized that he supports the resolution of regional issues by regional states and considers the involvement of foreign forces in the region unacceptable.

The importance of developing the North-South transport corridor and the three-party cooperation format between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran was also discussed.

The sides exchanged ideas regarding the "Araz Corridor" project and the construction of bridges and transport infrastructure on the Araz River, noted that this project holds particular significance for the development of regional transport, as well as discussed projects for the construction of hydropower stations on the Araz River and the connection of power lines between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran.