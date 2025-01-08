Aliyev discussed bilateral issues with the head of Iran's Security Council
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
Ahmadian emphasized the closeness of the cultural, historical, religious, and civilizational ties between Azerbaijan and Iran. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its territories from occupation and the full restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The parties discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in political, economic, transport, energy, and other fields. Aliyev stated that the two peoples share close ties and emphasized the importance of developing relations between the two countries. According to Aliyev, Baku attaches special importance to the development of relations with Tehran in all areas.
Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations on the restoration of territorial integrity and the liberation of the occupied territories. Aliyev emphasized that he supports the resolution of regional issues by regional states and considers the involvement of foreign forces in the region unacceptable.
The importance of developing the North-South transport corridor and the three-party cooperation format between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran was also discussed.
The sides exchanged ideas regarding the "Araz Corridor" project and the construction of bridges and transport infrastructure on the Araz River, noted that this project holds particular significance for the development of regional transport, as well as discussed projects for the construction of hydropower stations on the Araz River and the connection of power lines between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
- 8 January 2025, 14:42
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, responded to the statements made by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the day before. In an interview with Armenpress, he stated that Baku is trying to "legitimize" the escalation in the region. Aggressive statements are being made with the expectation that Yerevan will respond aggressively, which would allow them to "justify" a new escalation in the region.
