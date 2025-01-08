Yerevan will not abandon arms acquisition – Armenian Foreign Minister responds to Ilham Aliyev

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.

"If Azerbaijan sincerely fears, we are ready to create a bilateral arms control mechanism," he continued. Addressing the claim made by Azerbaijan’s President that Armenia is becoming a barrier between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and Europe and Central Asia, Mirzoyan said that Armenia does not want, and it is not in its interest to be such a barrier. "We want to be not a barrier, but a bridge between other states, our neighbors," he emphasized.