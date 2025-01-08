Demolition of the "Shusha" Restaurant Begins
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
The restaurant was built on the grounds of the Shahriyar Park (formerly Dzerzhinsky Park).
The authorities have not disclosed the reason for the demolition. However, nearby is the ADA University, which is constantly expanding.
Social
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:47
On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree increasing the salaries of employees in several organizations funded by the state budget. According to the decree, the monthly salaries of managerial and other employees in around 20 institutions (including the Presidium, Apparatus, and Ganja Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and the Heydar Aliyev Center) will increase by an average of 15% starting January 1, 2025.
-
- 8 January 2025, 13:47
Azerbaijan is expected to experience predominantly dry weather on January 9, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
-
- 7 January 2025, 20:11
The Rome Institute of European Design (IED) has granted a full tuition waiver to Azerin Gasymly, a third-year student and daughter of Azerbaijani political activist Azer Gasymly, who is currently detained on charges of extortion. The institute’s decision follows an appeal from Gasymly’s family, citing financial hardship due to her father's imprisonment, which they claim is politically motivated.
-
- 7 January 2025, 16:48
Over the past 24 hours, the streets of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina have been flooded due to heavy rains. The floods washed away roads and vehicles. Many other towns in Saudi Arabia have also been affected by the flooding. At the same time, a powerful earthquake struck Tibet, with the latest reports indicating that more than 100 people have been killed.
