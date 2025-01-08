Demolition of the "Shusha" Restaurant Begins

The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.

The restaurant was built on the grounds of the Shahriyar Park (formerly Dzerzhinsky Park).

The authorities have not disclosed the reason for the demolition. However, nearby is the ADA University, which is constantly expanding.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video