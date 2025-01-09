AZAL Suspends Baku-Kazan Flights Due to Safety Concerns

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has indefinitely suspended flights on the Baku-Kazan-Baku route, citing repeated closures of airspace over Kazan caused by the implementation of the "Kovyor" plan, the company announced on Thursday.

The decision was made to ensure passenger safety amid ongoing disruptions in Kazan's airspace, AZAL’s press service stated.

Passengers holding tickets for the affected flights are entitled to full refunds or free ticket exchanges, the airline confirmed.

On Jan. 8, AZAL canceled its scheduled flight to Kazan due to the activation of the "Kovyor" plan, which resulted in the closure of airspace over the city. The airline has not provided a timeline for resuming the route.

The frequent closures of Kazan’s airspace have raised safety concerns among airlines operating in the region. AZAL emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority and assured compliance with international aviation safety standards.

Recent Safety Concerns

AZAL has faced challenges operating in Russian airspace. On Jan. 1, an Embraer 190/195 aircraft on the Baku-Kazan route reportedly encountered radio interference and GPRS disruptions while flying over Astrakhan. The aircraft’s avionics returned to normal only after leaving Astrakhan's airspace, according to a source in aviation.

The disruption coincided with reported Ukrainian drone attacks in Astrakhan, triggering the region’s air defense systems. However, authorities did not implement the "Operation Cover" emergency protocol typically used during heightened aerial threats.

Operational Reevaluation Following Crashes

AZAL has been reexamining its operations after a Dec. 25 crash involving an Embraer 190 en route from Baku to Grozny. The aircraft was damaged by Russian air defense systems near its destination, resulting in 38 fatalities among 67 onboard, including seven of 16 Russian citizens.

In response, Azerbaijan suspended flights to several Russian cities, including Ufa, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, and others. While Kazan was initially excluded from the list of suspended destinations, a planned Dec. 28 flight to the city was also canceled.

The decision to limit flights followed consultations with Azerbaijan's State Civil Aviation Agency and was based on preliminary findings from the crash investigation. AZAL cited "potential risks" linked to ongoing drone activity and regional instability.

Calls for Broader Flight Restrictions

Experts analyzing the downed Azerbaijani aircraft have urged the suspension of flights to Russia, which remains at war with Ukraine, citing serious aviation safety concerns. AZAL reiterated that passenger safety is its highest priority, stating that flights to affected cities will remain suspended until the investigation is concluded.