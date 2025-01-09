Aliyev and Costa discussed "improvement of relations" between Azerbaijan and the EU
President of the Council of the European Union Antonio Costa called the head of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
During the telephone conversation, Costa expressed condolences to Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the crash of the AZAL plane, the press service of the Azerbaijani president reported.
The European Union supports Baku's position on a comprehensive investigation of this disaster, Costa emphasized.
During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views took place on transport issues between Azerbaijan and the European Union, in particular, transportation along the Trans-Caspian-Middle Corridor route.
In addition, the project to create a green energy corridor connecting the Caspian and Black Sea basins was touched upon, issues of exporting Azerbaijani gas to EU member states and, in general, cooperation in the energy sector were discussed. An agreement was reached to continue contacts, the statement of the Azerbaijani side concluded.
In turn, Costa noted on his X account that he discussed with Aliyev “opportunities to improve EU-Azerbaijan relations.” “We look forward to meeting with President Aliyev in the near future to continue strengthening our cooperation,” he emphasized.
