Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan Hakan
Turkish Foreign Minister welcomed Armenian Prime Minister's message
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan Hakan told a press conference in Ankara that a window of ‘historic’ opportunity for lasting peace, stability and prosperity has opened in the region.
‘I believe that Armenia is also acting out of long-term interests and we consider Prime Minister Pashinyan's positive message in this direction important,’ Fidan said, commenting on Pashinyan's latest message calling for peace with Azerbaijan.
According to Fidan, Pashinyan ‘expresses a peaceful stance and promotes progress in the settlement.’
‘We continue to support bilateral negotiations between the parties without mediators. The conclusion of peace between the two countries will open new opportunities in the region,’ Fidan emphasised.
Recall that the day before, Pashinyan published a message consisting of 10 points, the implementation of which, in his view, would ensure long-term peace between Baku and Yerevan. Official Baku has not yet commented on this message.
