Journalist Khanum Mustafayeva banned from leaving Azerbaijan
Independent journalist Khanum Mustafayeva was unable to leave Azerbaijan on January 11. At the Baku airport, she was told that the ban was imposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan. However, the reasons for restricting the journalist's rights were not explained to her.
As Mustafayeva told Turan, in recent years she has been living abroad and arrived in Azerbaijan on December 15 to spend the New Year holidays with her family.
On January 11, she was going to return to Turkey, but she was not allowed on the Baku-Istanbul flight.
After passing border control at the Baku airport, Mustafayeva was sent back and told that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan had imposed a ban on leaving the country.
However, the reasons were not explained.
Mustafayeva tried to find out the reasons by calling the hotline 102 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but in vain.
She also called the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Elshad Hajiyev.
However, according to Mustafayeva, he said that he had no information on this matter and noted that he would clarify the issue.
Recall that over the past year, criminal cases have been opened in Azerbaijan against journalists from a number of publications, including "Abzas Media", "Toplum TV" and "Meydan TV".
However, according to Mustafayeva, she has not cooperated with Azerbaijani media at all in the past year and a half.
The journalist does not understand the reasons for the restriction of her rights, since she has no outstanding fines, taxes, or loans, and is not involved in any criminal cases.
Note that over the past year, dozens of journalists and activists have been banned from leaving the country in connection with investigations against media outlets.
It was not possible to obtain comments from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
