Turkey and Armenia Discuss Reopening of Railway Connection

Representatives from Turkey and Armenia met at the Akhuryan-Akyaka border crossing to discuss the reopening of the railway checkpoint connecting the two nations. Ruben Rubinyan, Armenia’s special envoy for normalization talks with Turkey, disclosed the meeting on Armenian Public Television.

"This railway connection, also known as the Kars-Gyumri line, was the focus of discussions," Rubinyan stated. "The meeting involved relevant agencies from both sides, addressing the technical feasibility of reopening the railway. A substantial delegation attended, and the talks were conducted in a highly constructive atmosphere."

Rubinyan added that representatives from departments tasked with restoring the historic Ani Bridge also participated in the discussions.

Despite the progress, Rubinyan emphasized that there is no formal political agreement between Armenia and Turkey to reopen the railway. "There is no agreement yet, but both sides share a mutual understanding that their ultimate goal is the complete reopening of the border. Such technical engagements are part of our preparation for this eventuality," he noted.

Initial discussions on the potential reopening of the Akhuryan-Akyaka border crossing emerged in July following Rubinyan’s meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Serdar Kılıç.

The transportation link between Turkey and Armenia has been suspended since 1992, when Ankara severed ties, citing Armenia’s military presence in Azerbaijani territories.

The resumption of railway services, if achieved, could mark a significant step toward normalization between the two countries, which have been without diplomatic relations for decades.