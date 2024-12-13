Georgia's Parliament Tightens Protest Laws

Georgia’s parliament, dominated by the ruling "Georgian Dream" party, has swiftly approved amendments to the country’s protest laws, sparking criticism from opposition leaders and Western allies. The law bans protest participants from covering their faces, carrying pyrotechnics, or using laser pointers, with fines for violations raised to 5,000 lari ($1,800) for individuals and 15,000 lari ($5,400) for organizations.

President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition leaders, who view the parliament as illegitimate, have voiced strong opposition to the changes. Zourabichvili is expected to refuse signing the law, although it can still take effect with the speaker’s endorsement.

In a separate move, the parliament passed legislation removing state security privileges for former presidents, prime ministers, and parliamentary speakers accused of constitutional violations or crimes. This measure is widely seen as targeting Zourabichvili, who has clashed with the government over her unauthorized foreign visits and declared her intent to remain politically active after her term ends.

Growing Western Pressure

The European Union and the United States have expressed mounting concern over Georgia's political trajectory. The EU is reportedly considering new sanctions against Georgia following its decision to halt its EU integration agenda. Measures under discussion at a December 16 meeting of EU foreign ministers could include visa restrictions for officials, though ordinary citizens would not be affected.

In Washington, the U.S. State Department announced visa bans on 20 Georgian officials and private individuals implicated in anti-democratic activities, with more measures under consideration. “The United States strongly condemns the continued violence by ‘Georgian Dream’ against citizens, journalists, human rights activists, and opposition figures,” the State Department said in a statement.

The Biden administration has underscored its commitment to holding those undermining democracy accountable, while reiterating support for Georgia’s aspirations to join the Euro-Atlantic community.

Internal Struggles and Shifting Alliances

The ruling party has faced growing criticism for its anti-Western stance and alignment with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies. Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has publicly dismissed allegations of democratic backsliding, blaming a “global war party” for deteriorating relations with Washington.

As protests over the EU integration delay and tighter protest laws enter their second week, hundreds have been detained, raising fears of escalating violence.

Meanwhile, Georgian Dream has nominated former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as its presidential candidate. For the first time, the president will be elected on December 14 by an electoral college, rather than by universal suffrage, further heightening concerns about democratic legitimacy.