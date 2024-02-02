Turkish Court Delivers Verdict on Plagiarism Case, Casting Shadow on Esteemed Author Elif Şafak

In a recent development that has sent ripples through Turkey's literary circles, the 1st Anatolian Intellectual and Industrial Rights Court of Istanbul has ruled against acclaimed author Elif Şafak, asserting that her novel 'Bit Palas' is a blatant plagiarism of Mine Kırıkkanat’s 'Sinek Sarayı.' The court's decision, grounded in the findings of a three-member expert panel, has underscored the alleged infringement by Şafak.

The court's "Reasons" section, comprising 44 detailed articles, delves into the striking similarities between 'Bit Palas,' published in 2002, and 'Sinek Sarayı,' published in 1990. The experts contend that Şafak not only replicated but substantially expanded Kırıkkanat's work from its original 189 pages to a voluminous 400 pages.

In response to the verdict, a group of Turkish writers has issued a public statement, urging the resolution of such disputes within the literary community rather than resorting to legal avenues. However, Mine Kırıkkanat, a distinguished figure in modern Turkish prose, emphasized the significance of the court's ruling, attributing the delayed legal action to her initial lack of awareness about the alleged plagiarism.

Kırıkkanat's statement to the Turan News Agency unveils a contentious layer to the case, as she attributes the alleged theft to the influence of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), suggesting that the strength of FETÖ was behind Şafak during the purported plagiarism in 2002. The association with FETÖ adds a political dimension to the case, raising questions about the integrity of the Turkish judiciary during that period.

Should the court's verdict stand after the potential appeal, the repercussions for Şafak and the publishing house, Doğan Kitapçılık, could be significant. 'Bit Palas' editions currently available in bookstores may be removed from circulation, and any plans for future reprints would be halted. Furthermore, Doğan Kitapçılık and Şafak may be compelled to publish the plagiarism judgment at their own expense in one of the three highest-circulation newspapers, as well as compensate Kırıkkanat for non-pecuniary damages.

As of now, Doğan Kitapçılık Publishing House and Elif Şafak have not issued a public statement regarding their potential appeal to the Appellate Court. The outcome of this case may not only impact Şafak's standing as a celebrated prose writer but also raise broader questions about intellectual property rights, political influences, and the dynamics of the Turkish literary community.