Ukrainians shot down Russian Tu-22M3 bomber for the first time.

The news agency Turan
This morning, for the first time, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber," the military Department of Ukraine reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the Tu-22M3 was shot down near Rostov.

One of the four pilots died, three survived. Ukrainians report that the Tu-22M3 fired missiles at the territory of Ukraine and was shot down by the S-200 complex. The plane crashed 300 km from the border of Ukraine.

