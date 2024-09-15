Vice President Kamala Harris with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference, where Ms. Harris tried to reassure nervous Ukrainians and Europeans of her administration’s resolve on aid for Kyiv.Credit...Pool photo by Tobias Schwarz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to propose a peace plan during his visit to the United States, signaling his country's readiness to agree to a cease-fire in certain areas and temporarily freeze the conflict, German newspaper Bild reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The sources indicated that Zelensky's plan will also include a request for permission to use long-range Western weapons to strike Russian territory. Zelensky intends to present this document to U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, during his upcoming meetings in Washington.

This follows earlier reports from Italian newspaper La Repubblica on September 7 that Zelensky was developing a new peace initiative. The Ukrainian leader has stated that a detailed roadmap for peace in the country would be ready by November.

Zelensky has previously taken a firm stance against negotiations with Russia. In 2022, shortly after the outbreak of the conflict, he signed a decree refusing talks with Moscow while Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power. Russian officials, meanwhile, have repeatedly expressed their willingness to engage in negotiations, though Kyiv’s decree has been a key obstacle.

However, in a July 21 interview with the BBC, Zelensky indicated a shift in his position, stating that Ukraine might be open to negotiations, even with Putin. "If the peace plan is fully ready and if Russia is willing to discuss it, we will be ready to engage with our partners and representatives of Russia, regardless of whether it’s Putin or not," he said.

Russian President Putin has outlined several conditions for resolving the conflict, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, recognition of these areas as part of Russia, Ukraine’s non-aligned status, and the lifting of sanctions against Moscow. These terms have been rejected by both Kyiv and Western governments.

The proposal from Zelensky comes amid continued diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict, which has significantly strained global relations since it began in 2022.