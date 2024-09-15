Georgia’s Ivanishvili Pushes for Apology to Separatists, Eyes Election Victory
Georgia's ruling party has signaled its intention to issue an official apology to the Ossetian people over the 2008 war against South Ossetia, a breakaway region backed by Russia, should it win the upcoming parliamentary elections in October.
Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, stated that Georgia would “find the strength to apologize” for the military conflict initiated by former President Mikheil Saakashvili and his United National Movement (UNM) party. Ivanishvili emphasized his commitment to holding those responsible for the conflict accountable and suggested declaring Saakashvili’s party unconstitutional.
The party’s approach to Georgia’s separatist regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, Ivanishvili said, focuses on their peaceful reintegration into the country. He underscored the need for Georgian Dream to secure a majority in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, 2024, to pursue this policy effectively.
However, recent polling by Edison Research indicates a tough road ahead for the ruling party. While 34% of respondents expressed support for Georgian Dream, nearly 60% of those surveyed intend to cast their votes for opposition parties.
The 2008 conflict erupted on August 8 when then-President Saakashvili ordered Georgian forces into South Ossetia. Russia swiftly intervened, ousting Georgian troops and recognizing South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states. Efforts by successive Georgian governments to reclaim these territories have so far been unsuccessful.
