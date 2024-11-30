Zelenskyy: NATO Membership for Unoccupied Ukraine Key to Ending "Hot Phase" of War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested NATO membership for unoccupied parts of Ukraine could serve as a stepping stone toward ending the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking to Sky News' chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay, Zelenskyy proposed that such a move would allow Kyiv to secure a ceasefire and pursue the recovery of occupied territories through diplomatic means.

Zelenskyy emphasized that NATO membership should explicitly recognize Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, even if the alliance’s security umbrella initially applies only to areas under Ukrainian government control.

“We need to do it fast,” Zelenskyy said. “And then on the [occupied] territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way.”

Ceasefire Preconditions

Zelenskyy maintained that a ceasefire must guarantee Russian forces will not advance further into Ukraine. He urged NATO to immediately extend security coverage over Ukrainian-controlled regions to prevent further aggression.

“This is something we need very much; otherwise, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will come back,” he said, stressing that NATO's protection would create the conditions necessary for long-term peace negotiations.

Response to Trump's Alleged Proposal

Zelenskyy dismissed reports that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may propose Kyiv cede occupied territories in exchange for NATO membership. While affirming his openness to working with Trump, Zelenskyy reiterated his unwavering stance against ceding Ukrainian land to Russia.

“The Ukrainian constitution does not allow for the cession of territory,” he stated, adding that any such decision would require the agreement of the people in affected areas through legitimate, free, and fair processes.

Diplomatic Engagement with Trump

Zelenskyy expressed a desire for direct engagement with Trump to establish a strong bilateral relationship, noting that conflicting voices around the president-elect could complicate communications.

“I want to work with him directly because there are different voices from people around him,” he said. “We need to find a new model [for cooperation] and share ideas.”

Zelenskyy revealed that he and Trump had a warm and constructive conversation during a meeting in New York in September, describing it as an important first step toward future collaboration.

No Compromise on Territorial Integrity

Throughout the conflict, Zelenskyy has consistently rejected any notion of surrendering Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 following a widely condemned referendum. His position remains unchanged despite Moscow’s insistence that territorial concessions are a precondition for peace talks.

Earlier this year, Zelenskyy presented a "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament, reaffirming his commitment to preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Stalemate on Peace Talks

Russia, which unilaterally annexed parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia in 2022 through referendums not recognized by the international community, has shown no willingness to relinquish occupied areas. Moscow argues that Kyiv must accept its territorial losses before meaningful negotiations can occur.

Despite Ukraine’s resilient defense and counterattacks since the war began more than 1,000 days ago, Russian forces have made incremental gains in eastern Ukraine, leaving Kyiv’s forces under increasing pressure.

Zelenskyy’s NATO proposal seeks to create a framework for stability while holding firm to Ukraine’s territorial claims. The success of such a plan, however, depends on NATO’s readiness to accept a divided Ukraine and Moscow’s willingness to halt its advances.