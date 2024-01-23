20 dead, more than 100 injured as a result of missile strike on Ukrainian cities
20 dead, more than 100 injured as a result of missile strike on Ukrainian cities
Early in the morning of January 23, Russia launched a massive missile attack on the cities of Ukraine. Kiev and Kharkiv suffered the most.
As of noon, there are 20 dead and 100 injured, Ukrainian media reported.
Note that rmissile attacks were carried out on residential buildings and civilian facilities, and there were many children among those who suffered.
The number of victims will grow as the rubble is cleared. The Ukrainian side reported that 21 of the 41 missiles were shot down.
Politics
-
At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.
-
- 24 January 2024, 18:27
When Azerbaijan became a member of the Council of Europe, it hoped that this organization would help Azerbaijan restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whose rights were violated as a result of Armenian military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
-
The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country. The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
-
Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.
Leave a review