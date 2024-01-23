20 dead, more than 100 injured as a result of missile strike on Ukrainian cities

Early in the morning of January 23, Russia launched a massive missile attack on the cities of Ukraine. Kiev and Kharkiv suffered the most.

As of noon, there are 20 dead and 100 injured, Ukrainian media reported.

Note that rmissile attacks were carried out on residential buildings and civilian facilities, and there were many children among those who suffered.

The number of victims will grow as the rubble is cleared. The Ukrainian side reported that 21 of the 41 missiles were shot down.

