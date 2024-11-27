37 Azerbaijani citizens readmitted from Germany

Under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without permission, 37 Azerbaijani citizens were returned from Germany on November 26.

This was stated in a statement by the State Migration Service.

According to the press release, "the admission process was carried out within the framework of the rules established by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan."

A special working group is taking measures "to promptly resolve the problems of readmitted citizens," their "effective, sustainable socio-economic reintegration into society."