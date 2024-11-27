Five Azerbaijani servicemen killed in traffic accident

Six people died on the evening of November 27 as a result of a collision between two cars on a section of the Baku-Gazakh highway passing through the Tovuz region.

Five of them were servicemen of the Azerbaijani army who were in the car "off duty", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Turan.

The department named the deceased servicemen - Senior Warrant Officer Gurbanov Ruslan Akhliman oglu, as well as servicemen on extended service: Senior Sergeant Aliev Gabil Gaybaly oglu, Sergeant Aliyev Bahlul Aydin oglu, Sergeant Akhmedov Galandar Mail oglu and Junior Sergeant Mehdiyev Turan Javad oglu.

In turn, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported a collision between a Mercedes and a VAZ-2106.

"The Emergencies Ministry rescuers pulled the injured teenager out of the Mercedes and handed him over to the ambulance crew. The bodies of the six people killed in the accident were handed over to their destination," the department noted.