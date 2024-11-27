Five Azerbaijani servicemen killed in traffic accident
Six people died on the evening of November 27 as a result of a collision between two cars on a section of the Baku-Gazakh highway passing through the Tovuz region.
Five of them were servicemen of the Azerbaijani army who were in the car "off duty", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Turan.
The department named the deceased servicemen - Senior Warrant Officer Gurbanov Ruslan Akhliman oglu, as well as servicemen on extended service: Senior Sergeant Aliev Gabil Gaybaly oglu, Sergeant Aliyev Bahlul Aydin oglu, Sergeant Akhmedov Galandar Mail oglu and Junior Sergeant Mehdiyev Turan Javad oglu.
In turn, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported a collision between a Mercedes and a VAZ-2106.
"The Emergencies Ministry rescuers pulled the injured teenager out of the Mercedes and handed him over to the ambulance crew. The bodies of the six people killed in the accident were handed over to their destination," the department noted.
Politics
-
- 27 November 2024, 23:30
Under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without permission, 37 Azerbaijani citizens were returned from Germany on November 26.
-
- 27 November 2024, 17:45
Official Baku has condemned the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during his official visit to Armenia. "The visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the to Armenia-Azerbaijan border area in the company of members of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), unfortunately, is another demonstration of anti-Azerbaijani policy of different EU member countries and European institutions. We deeply regret that President of the country which is officially a “strategic partner” of Azerbaijan has participated in the unacceptable diplomatic “binocular show” leading to the aggravation of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland,”" reads the statement on the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account on X (formerly Twitter).
-
- 27 November 2024, 17:19
According to the “Times of India”, the first batch of “Pinaka” missile systems has been delivered to Armenia.
-
- 27 November 2024, 16:16
The next municipal elections in Azerbaijan will take place on January 29, 2025, Mazahir Panahov, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a meeting of the commission. It is worth noting that in recent years, there has been a policy of consolidating municipalities. Following changes to the legislation earlier this year, which provide for the consolidation of municipalities, their number has been reduced from 1,400 to 685.
Leave a review