The Mafia of Uncertified Surgeons Threatens a Journalist

This month, cases of illegal surgical operations conducted by unqualified doctors were uncovered at the private Laser Beauty Clinic in Baku. The findings were reported by the Center for Analytical Expertise (CAE) of the Ministry of Health, which inspected the clinic following citizen complaints.

Among the complaints submitted to the CAE by media outlets were allegations against the illegal activities of Laser Beauty Clinic staff. Specifically, it was reported that Dr. Nigar Rufat had not undergone certification, and another employee, Natavan Amirova, lacked the qualifications required to work as a surgeon. The CAE conducted an investigation at the clinic and documented administrative violations. It was revealed that Nigar Rufat was not listed in the Ministry of Health's unified personnel registry and was not officially employed at the clinic. Additionally, Natavan Amirova was practicing medicine privately without a certificate, prompting administrative actions against the clinic.

Earlier this year, in July, based on a request from the General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Health fined Elvira Rafiggizi 5,000 manat under Article 210.1 of Azerbaijan’s Administrative Offenses Code for engaging in private medical practice without a license.

These events corroborated the claims of journalist Ganira Atasheva, who published a report on social media about her investigation into the black market for plastic surgery. Atasheva identified 50 medical workers in Baku practicing cosmetic surgery without appropriate qualifications, education, or licenses. "People without medical education are performing plastic surgery," Atasheva wrote.

According to current legislation, since 2011, medical specialists in Azerbaijan must complete residency training to qualify in their fields. However, Atasheva noted that none of the surgeons listed in her investigation had completed residency training in aesthetic surgery. "These individuals attend short courses abroad for a few days, then return and proudly declare themselves 'internationally certified aesthetic surgeons.' But these courses are open to anyone, so technically, you too could attend and call yourself an 'international expert,'" Atasheva remarked on social media.

Atasheva also uncovered documents bearing the signatures of high-ranking officials in the Ministry of Health, including Saida Rustamova, Head of the Department of Science and Education, and Deputy Minister Ilgar Gasymov, suggesting possible involvement of senior ministry officials in a corruption scheme.

As a result of her exposé, Atasheva received threats and blackmail from the so-called plastic surgeons she named in her social media post. She was warned, in text messages, that she might "end up in a car accident" if she continued her investigations.

In Azerbaijan, the number of people seeking cosmetic surgery to improve their appearance is growing rapidly, driving demand for such procedures and increasing their cost. This has led to the emergence of a "mafia" of uncertified surgeons earning millions and willing to go to great lengths to silence whistleblowers.

Meytin Mejidli, Head of the Public Relations and Communications Department of the CAE, told Turan News Agency that cases of illegal medical practices by uncertified doctors are uncovered during both planned and unplanned inspections, often triggered by citizen complaints. From December 25, 2023, to February 23, 2024, the CAE, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, conducted a series of inspections and monitoring activities targeting individuals practicing plastic surgery illegally. A total of 35 inspections were carried out at medical institutions where the surgeons named by Atasheva were believed to be working. While some surgeons’ identities could not be confirmed in certain clinics, and employment contracts with them had already been terminated in other cases, 14 institutions were fined. The operations of illegal practitioners were halted, and warnings were issued to the management of all inspected clinics, according to Mejidli.

Inspections and administrative penalties have continued into 2024, but since the year is not over, the CAE has not disclosed comprehensive statistics.

The CAE advises patients to request diplomas and licenses from their doctors and urges citizens to report negative experiences in private medical institutions via the hotline at (012) 596-05-20, the "Feedback" section on the website www.pharma.az, or by email at aem@pharma.az