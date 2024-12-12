54 journalists killed, 550 arrested - 'Reporters Without Borders' on the year 2024 results

In the past year, 54 journalists were killed worldwide, 31 of them in conflict zones. Gaza is the most dangerous region with 30 % of journalists killed.

Asia is the second most dangerous region for journalists. Seven journalists were killed in Pakistan and five in Bangladesh.

In the current year, 550 journalists were arrested, 7.2 % more than in the previous year.

Four countries have the most journalists arrested: China (124, including 11 in Hong Kong); Myanmar (61), Israel (41) and Belarus (40).

Note that the imprisonment has been used as a weapon to suppress journalism, especially during Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. In Russia, 38 journalists are in prison.

Also, 55 journalists have been taken hostage and 70 % of them are in Syria. Most of them were kidnapped by ISIS during the war 10 years ago and their fate is unknown.

Nearly 100 journalists are still missing in 34 countries around the world. More than a quarter of these journalists have disappeared in the last 10 years. In Mexico (5), Syria (3), Mali (3), Congo (2), Palestine (2) and Iraq (2).