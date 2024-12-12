Nijat Ibrahim's charges toughened

Public activist Nijat Ibrahim's charges have been toughened, lawyer Zibeyda Ibrahimova told Turan. According to her, Ibrahim was confronted today with a person recognised as a victim.

‘Nijat Ibrahim said he did not know the man and did not stab him. On the contrary, it was the one who attacked Ibrahim,’ Sadygova said.

She noted that Ibrahim believes that he is the victim in this case.

After the confrontation Ibrahim was re-classified under Article 126.1 (Intentional infliction of grievous harm to health) to the more serious Article 126.2.4 (Intentional infliction of grievous harm to health in a generally dangerous way, out of hooliganism).

Moreover, Ibrahim was also charged under Article 221.3 (hooliganism committed with the use of weapons or objects used as weapons) of the Criminal Code. Under these articles, he faces up to 11 years of imprisonment.

According to the lawyer, Ibrahim denies all charges.

At the same time, Ibrahim, who twice injured himself in protest against unjustified criminal prosecution, still has serious health problems.

In addition to injuries that have not yet healed, he also has high blood pressure.

*On 20 November, activist Nijat Ibrahim, detained in Baku pre-trial detention centre-1, inflicted numerous wounds on himself in protest against unjustified criminal prosecution. This was reported to Turan by his wife Parvin Ibrahim.

Nijat Ibrahim was detained on 9 September on charges of deliberately causing serious damage to health.

On 6 September, border guards did not let him out of the country at Baku airport, citing the ban of the Interior Ministry. At the same time, his wife and two minor children were allowed on the plane.

After that, he appealed to the Interior Ministry, demanding the cancellation of the illegal ban, and threatened to burn himself in front of the Interior Ministry building. On 9 September he was detained and charged. On 5 October, he began a protest hunger strike, which he continued for a fortnight.

** Ibrahim was already arrested once in 2021 and sentenced to 15 months of imprisonment on charges of violating the quarantine regime. The reason for the arrest was his solitary picket in front of the Presidential administration.