Court of Appeal fails to release' Meydan TV' journalist

The Baku Court of Appeal considered an appeal against the arrest of 'Meydan TV' journalist Aysel Umudova on Thursday.

According to lawyer Agil Layij, the defence asked the court to cancel the arrest decision or change it to another preventive measure.

The journalist rejects the smuggling charges as saying she has nothing to do with any smuggling.

Umudova said she was being persecuted because of her journalistic activities. However, the court rejected the complaint.

According to her lawyer, Umudova has health problems.

She suffers from panic attacks and an ambulance called twice to help her. On 11 December in the pre-trial detention centre she also felt sick.

*Five employees of 'Meydan TV' and two other media representatives were detained on 6 October on charges of ‘smuggling foreign currency by prior conspiracy’.

As a reminder, on 8 December, the court arrested all of them for 4 months.