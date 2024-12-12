Commander of Turkish Air Force in Baku
On December 12, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov met with a Turkish delegation led by the Commander of the Turkish Air Force, Army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu. During the meeting, the importance of further developing military cooperation between the two countries was emphasized. In turn, Kadıoğlu stressed the need for joint analysis and study of recent global conflicts and modern methods of warfare.
The parties exchanged views on military and military-technical cooperation, as well as regional security issues. A meeting also took place between Kadıoğlu and the Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, Kerim Veliev, where they discussed prospects for developing military cooperation and conducting joint exercises. As part of the visit, the Turkish delegation visited the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Air Force.
