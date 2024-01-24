  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast10 C
  • Thursday, 25 January 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • 6.5 million ballots will be printed for the presidential election
6.5 million ballots will be printed for the presidential election

6.5 million ballots will be printed for the presidential election

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

6.5 million ballots will be printed for the presidential election

The printing of voting ballots and the installation of webcams at polling stations began  because of the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7,  the head of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov stated today. According to him, 6,524,203 ballots will be printed and distributed to polling stations during the week.

These processes are transparent and open to all interested international organizations and monitoring missions, he said.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line