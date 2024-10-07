8 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria and Iraq
8 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria and Iraq
As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, 6 citizens of Azerbaijan were repatriated from Syria on 18 September and two more from Iraq on 7 October, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Before the repatriation, the location, identities and Azerbaijani citizenship of these persons had been established.
Further, representatives of appropriate state institutions responsible for repatriation were sent to Turkey and Iraq. A preliminary medical and psychological examination of the repatriates was carried out.
Note that the diplomatic representations of Azerbaijan in Iraq and Turkey issued travel documents, following which the repatriates arrived in Baku with an escort.
Appropriate measures have been taken for social rehabilitation and re-integration of the returnees into society.
The Azerbaijani government will continue to take necessary measures for repatriation of citizens who became victims of armed conflict on the territory of foreign countries, the MFA press release concluded.
The press release does not specify the sex and age of the repatriates.
-
- In World
- 7 October 2024 13:15
-
Politics
-
The European Union and its Member States strongly condemn Russia’s intensifying campaign of hybrid activities against the EU, its Member States and partners. These activities again illustrate Russia’s reckless and irresponsible behavior and its disregard for the rules-based international order and international law.
-
- 8 October 2024, 13:25
A bilateral meeting between the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents with the participation of delegations began at noon on 8 October in Moscow within the framework of the CIS heads of state summit.
-
- 8 October 2024, 12:53
On October 8, at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, a draft resolution on the election of heads of working groups for relations with parliaments of other countries was discussed.
-
- 8 October 2024, 12:51
On the 17th day of hunger strike in Tbilisi pre-trial detention centre Afgan Sadygov's health condition has sharply deteriorated. On the night of 8 October he was hospitalized in a medical facility of the Georgian Penitentiary Service. This was reported to Turan by the journalist's wife Sevinj Sadygova.
Leave a review