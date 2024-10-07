8 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria and Iraq

As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, 6 citizens of Azerbaijan were repatriated from Syria on 18 September and two more from Iraq on 7 October, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Before the repatriation, the location, identities and Azerbaijani citizenship of these persons had been established.

Further, representatives of appropriate state institutions responsible for repatriation were sent to Turkey and Iraq. A preliminary medical and psychological examination of the repatriates was carried out.

Note that the diplomatic representations of Azerbaijan in Iraq and Turkey issued travel documents, following which the repatriates arrived in Baku with an escort.

Appropriate measures have been taken for social rehabilitation and re-integration of the returnees into society.

The Azerbaijani government will continue to take necessary measures for repatriation of citizens who became victims of armed conflict on the territory of foreign countries, the MFA press release concluded.

The press release does not specify the sex and age of the repatriates.